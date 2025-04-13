Designer Vino Supraja honoured at British parliament as global sustainable fashion trailblazer

CHENNAI: Designer Vino Supraja, known for taking Therukoothu to the global stage, has been honoured as a Global Sustainable Fashion Trailblazer at the British Parliament

Affectionately referred to as the People's Designer, Vino Supraja is recognised for collaborating with Bavani Jamakkalam weavers and showcasing her Purisai Therukoothu collection at London Fashion Week 2023. She received this award at the House of Commons, British Parliament.

The event acknowledged her remarkable contributions to ethical fashion, artisan empowerment, and cultural storytelling through design. The World Tamil Organization and the UK Government jointly presented the award.

In a keynote address, Vino Supraja shared her journey from Vandavasi, a small town in Tamil Nadu, India, to becoming a voice for sustainable fashion on the global stage. She credited her father, Dr. Audikesavalu, whose dedicated service as a village doctor inspired her commitment to ethical and responsible fashion.

A defining moment in her career, Vino Supraja's London Fashion Week showcase in September 2023 featured Therukoothu, an ancient Tamil folk art, for the first time in fashion history. She highlighted the relentless efforts of Purisai Kannappa Sambandhan Ayya in preserving this art form and spoke about the powerful Therukoothu performance on the London Fashion Week runway—an experience that captivated international fashion media with its live music, dramatic storytelling, and bold, culturally rooted designs.

Accepting the award, the fashion designer seized the moment to call for stronger government policies to hold fashion brands accountable for ethical sourcing and fair labour practices, emphasising that sustainability must be more than just a marketing trend. Addressing consumers, she urged them to be mindful of their fashion choices, reminding them that every purchase has an impact.

While referred to as the celebrity designer by the dignitaries during her conversation, she expressed her pride in being called The People's Designer.