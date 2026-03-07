Dera Sacha Sauda chief acquitted in 2002 journalist murder case

The court acquitted the Dera chief more than seven years after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

"The high court division bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu on Saturday acquitted him in the murder case of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati," Khurana said.

The division bench passed the order while hearing appeals challenging the 2019 conviction in the case, he said.

"The bench, however, has upheld the conviction of three others in the case," Khurana added.

The journalist's son, Anshul Chhatrapati, said he will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Ram Rahim and three others were convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in January 2019 for the murder of the journalist in Haryana's Sirsa.