Demon of drugs expanding across villages, cities in Punjab: Delhi CM

Gupta was flagging off the second of the BJP's four statewide anti-drug yatras from Fatehgarh Sahib. BJP president Nitin Nabin launched the first yatra in Pathankot on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Gupta paid respects at Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop Sahib, linked to the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta launched a blistering attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he first carried out "scams worth thousands of crores of rupees" across various departments in Delhi. She accused him of taking control of Punjab with money from Delhi and using Punjab's resources for his national political ambitions.

Speaking on the drug issue, Gupta said she met the families and spoke to mothers whose children had been pushed into drugs.