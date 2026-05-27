Demolish all illegal structures within 15 km of international border: Amit Shah

The Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned enhanced responsibility to the district magistrates to ensure legal and financial compliance of banking transactions in the border areas by all banks, verify big business establishments, examine their funding sources, track mule accounts and false companies, identify fake Aadhaar cards and control cross-border smuggling, officials said.

Chairing a security review meeting in Bikaner on Tuesday, Shah assessed security related issues concerning the border districts of Rajasthan along the India-Pakistan border.