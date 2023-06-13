Democratisation of tech key tool to bridge data divide: PM

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised that digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change in India and highlighting the issue of the growing data divide, pointed out that high-quality data is critical for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation, and effective public service delivery.

Delivering a special video address at the G20 Development Ministers’ meeting, under the G20 Indian Presidency in Varanasi, the PM said democratisation of technology is a crucial tool to help bridge the data divide.

“Democratisation of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, digitalisation has brought about a revolutionary change,” PM Modi said in his video address to the visiting delegates.

“India is willing to share its experience with partner countries, PM Modi said. The Prime Minister welcomed delegates to Varanasi which he said is the oldest living city of the mother of democracy.

Highlighting the significance of Kashi, the PM said it has been the centre of knowledge, discussion, debate, culture, and spirituality for centuries while it also has the essence of India’s diverse heritage serving as a convergence point for people from all parts of the country.

“Development is a core issue for the global south…I strongly believe it is our collective responsibility not to let the sustainable development goals fall behind,” the PM said.