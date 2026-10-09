Democracy's fitting response to mobocracy: BJP slams Oppn after party's success in polls

The BJP on Friday swept the West Bengal assembly bypolls, trouncing its rivals by a record margin in politically significant Nandigram and scoring a surprise victory in Muslim-majority Rejinagar.

In Assam, BJP candidate Devasish Sharma achieved an unassailable lead of 1,76,391 votes over his nearest rival, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll. The counting of votes was underway at the time of filing of this report.

While all eight Rajya Sabha candidates of the BJP were declared elected unopposed from UP, the ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC) emerged victorious in the October 6 bypoll to Thattanchavady in Puducherry. The AINRC is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).