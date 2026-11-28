Speaking at a joint press conference, the two NDA allies said that Lok Sabha seats needed to rise in proportion to the population, and that women needed adequate representation.

Union ministers Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar and TDP Lok Sabha leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were present at the presser.

Naidu pointed out that delimitation was last done in 1976 based on the 1971 Census, and the Lok Sabha's strength has stayed at 543 since.

The country's population, he said, has gone up from around 58.8 crore to about 147 crore since then.

“In 1971, there was one MP for every 10 lakh people. Today, one MP represents about 27 lakh people," he said.