Delimitation, Lok Sabha expansion, women’s quota push: What do these three key Bills propose?

The Delimitation Bill seeks to establish a commission to redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on the latest population data, replacing the current allocation based on the 1971 and 2001 Census figures.

The commission will be headed by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge, with the Chief Election Commissioner and State Election Commissioners as members. Additionally, 10 representatives — five MPs and five MLAs from each state — will assist the panel, though they will not have voting rights.

The commission will also ensure one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, with seats allotted on a rotational basis. Once notified in the Official Gazette, its decisions will have legal validity and cannot be challenged in court.