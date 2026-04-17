Delimitation, Lok Sabha expansion, women’s quota push: What do these three key Bills propose?

CHENNAI: The Centre has introduced three significant Bills in Parliament – the Delimitation Bill, 2026, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill – aimed at redrawing constituencies, increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha, and expanding women’s reservation, signalling major electoral and structural reforms ahead of future elections.
Voting on the three bills is scheduled to take place this afternoon.
The Delimitation Bill seeks to establish a commission to redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on the latest population data, replacing the current allocation based on the 1971 and 2001 Census figures.
The commission will be headed by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge, with the Chief Election Commissioner and State Election Commissioners as members. Additionally, 10 representatives — five MPs and five MLAs from each state — will assist the panel, though they will not have voting rights.
The commission will also ensure one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, with seats allotted on a rotational basis. Once notified in the Official Gazette, its decisions will have legal validity and cannot be challenged in court.
This Bill proposes a significant increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to a maximum of 850 seats, with 815 allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories.
It also mandates 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly, including within seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
The reservation for women will be in place for 15 years, with the possibility of extension by Parliament. However, these changes will come into effect only after a fresh Census and subsequent delimitation exercise.
This Bill proposes amendments to laws governing Union Territories such as Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir.
In Puducherry, the number of nominated MLAs will increase from three to five. Both Puducherry and Delhi Assemblies will implement 33% reservation for women.
For Jammu & Kashmir, the Bill aligns its laws with the new delimitation and reservation framework. It also provides that constituencies in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, once regained, will be defined by the Election Commission.
The responsibility for delimiting constituencies in Union Territories will rest with the Delimitation Commission.