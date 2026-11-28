"Empowerment of women is Modi's guarantee," BJP president Nitin Nabin said in an X post in Hindi.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video message on X, asserted that his government will definitely implement reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and that parties opposing it will not be able to stop it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also asked all political parties to support the Constitution (132nd) Amendment Bill to implement a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states, calling it a "historic initiative" to make women strong partners in governance.

"Giving women a stronger role in elected representation has been a commitment of the Modi government. With the Union Cabinet's approval of the 132nd Constitution Amendment Bill under Modi's leadership yesterday (Friday), the decades-long wait of the country's women is about to end," Shah said on X.

In another X post, Nabin said he hoped that all political parties will rise above partisan politics to support this "historic initiative" to empower women to become active participants in policy-making.

"With the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approving the 132nd Constitutional Amendment Bill, a significant step has been taken towards providing 33 per cent reservation to the country's women," the BJP chief said in the post.

"This will pave the way for effective implementation of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' and fulfil the long-standing aspiration for women's participation in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies," added Nabin, a Rajya Sabha MP.

BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said the prime minister is "committed" to ensuring the rights and dignity of women.

"He will remove every obstacle in the path of women's reservation, ensuring that women receive their due rights and proper representation," the BJP MP said on X.