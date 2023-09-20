Deliberate attempt to "change" Constitution: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday alleged a deliberate attempt to “change” the Constitution after claiming that new copies of the Constitution that were handed to the politicians on the opening day of the new Parliament building don't have the words 'socialist secular'. “

When I was reading it, I couldn't find these two words. I added them on my own. I also showed it to Rahul Gandhi. It was amended in 1976, so why shouldn't we get it today? Why do we make amendments? This shows the deliberate attempt to change our Constitution,” the Congress leader said.

He raised concerns and alleged “suspicious intention” saying that “it has been done cleverly”.

"The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern,” he said.

He further alleged, “Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue." When asked about the Congress leaders allegations, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi endorsed the claim saying "In the Preamble, it ('socialist secular' words) was not there.".

Meanwhile, the day 3 of special session of Parliament began at 11 am today. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women’s Reservation Bill and the amendments made. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi started the discussion on the Bill from the Congress party.