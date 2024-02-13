Delhi’s Tikri border sealed in view of farmers' protest

NEW DELHI: After the farmers heading to Delhi clashed with police at Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border, the Delhi Police sealed the Tikri border by blocking the movement on both carriageways with five feet long cement blocks with multilayer barricades.



The Delhi Police also closed all the entry and exit points of the nearby streets connecting the highway.

Heavy police force including RAF, SSB, CRPF with anti-riot gears have been deployed at Tikri border. The force also includes three women companies of para-military force.

On Tuesday morning, massive traffic jams were witnessed at the entry and exit points of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as police and paramilitary personnel equipped with anti-riot gear placed multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, iron nails and walls of containers in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo' march call of farmers.

To stop the farmers from entering the national capital, the police along with the paramilitary forces have been deployed on Delhi borders, including at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, with cement blocks and pickets with nails installed on the approach roads.

Delhi Police on Monday had invoked section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) citywide and fortified the borders as a precautionary measure. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued these directives for the next 30 days to ensure law and order amidst planned farmer protests against the central government.

A total of 114 companies, including 64 from paramilitary forces and 50 from the Haryana Police, have been deployed across various districts. Equipped with anti-riot gear, these units are stationed in the border areas and sensitive districts.

Additionally, surveillance technologies such as drones and CCTV cameras are being utilised to monitor any disruptive activities