Delhi's Deer Park loses its "mini zoo" tag, its deer to be relocated

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt of India has cancelled the recognition of Delhi's deer-park">A.N. Jha Deer Park, Hauz Khas and ordered the transfer of animals.

The area's land use will remain as Green Protected Forest, according to the Ministry. A meeting under the chairmanship of Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Member Secretary, Central Zoo Authority was held on January 30 to deliberate on the proposal of "Shifting of Deer's & cancellation of recognition of A. N. Jha Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi".

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change order said, "The recognition of deer-park">A.N. Jha Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi was valid up to August 19, 2021. The Committee opined that the zoo site is an important urban green space and therefore, it should be preserved. The land use shall remain as Green/Protected Forest. Ownership of the land is with DDA. As stated above

the area shall be maintained as Forest only. Further stated that the proposal for transfer of all deer to the Rajasthan Forest Department was submitted to the CZA in past for approval and is in the advanced stage."

The letter further stated, "Whereas members further suggested that since only an estimate of 600 animals has been stated to be housed at the said zoo, upon cancellation, the captive animals shall be released in the natural habitat of the state of Rajasthan and National Capital Territory of Delhi in the ratio 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively."