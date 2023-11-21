Delhi’s air quality continues to be in ‘very poor’ category

NEW DELHI: Air quality across Delhi continued to be in the ‘very poor' category on Tuesday evening as the overall AQI of the city reached 384, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national Capital, the Anand Vihar area entered in the ‘very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 318 and PM 10 at 272, in ‘poor’ category, while CO reached 48, in ‘good’ levels while NO2 was at 55, in ‘satisfactory’ levels, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 6 p.m.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 406, in the ‘severe’ category, and PM 10 at 294, in the ‘poor’ category, while the CO reached 66 ‘satisfactory’ levels.

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 306, in the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 was at 198, under the 'moderate' category. The CO was recorded at 57, under the 'satisfactory' category at the weather station.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 375, in the ‘very poor’ category and PM 10 at 263 ‘poor’ while the CO was recorded at 64, and NO2 at 61, both in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 375 and PM 10 at 238, in ‘poor’ levels while the CO was at 94, in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

At the ITO station, the PM 2.5 was recorded at 337 and PM 10 was at 192, in the ‘moderate’ category. The CO was at 80 while NO2 was recorded at 60, both in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 339, in the ‘very poor’ category while PM 10 reached 230, placing it under the ‘poor’ category. The NO2 reached at 148, in ‘moderate’ category and CO was at 70, in the ‘satisfactory’ levels.