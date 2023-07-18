Delhi: Yamuna water level decreases, continues to remain above danger mark - Search

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna water level dipped to 205.71 meters at 7 am on Tuesday from the 206.01 meters that was recorded around midnight in the national capital but it continues to remain above the danger level.

A “slight rise” was recorded in the water level on Monday due to rains which lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

The water level was 205.81 meters at 5 am and 205.75 meters at 6 am this morning. The IMD has predicted rainfall in Delhi and parts of the national capital area today.

The Yamuna water level had on July 13 hit a record high of 208.66 metres. Floods in low-lying areas displaced people from their homes.

Delhi minister Atishi had on Monday advised people living in relief camps set up by the government in the National Capital to not return to their flood-affected homes since there was a "slight rise" in the water level in the Yamuna River on Monday.

In view of the decrease in the water level of Yamuna, the Transport Department of the Delhi Government relaxed some of its travel restrictions.

Earlier, in an order issued on July 13, the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was restricted from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border owing to waterlogging. However, heavy vehicles carrying food items and essentials were excluded from it.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Chandrawal and Wazirpur water treatment plants in the national capital have resumed operations.