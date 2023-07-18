Delhi: Yamuna still flowing above danger mark, water level at 206.01 meters

NEW DELHI: The water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 206.01 meters in Delhi on Monday at 11 pm. This is a level-up from the earlier gradual decrease in the water level of the Yamuna.

Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna crossed 205.48 metres on Monday morning. This was slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, even as the waterlogging persisted in several parts of the national capital.

#WATCH | Water level of the Yamuna River at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was recorded to be 205.75 meters at 12 am; still above the danger mark.



Visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/j24QAqLCvn — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

As per the Central Water Commission, the water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding vast swathes of the national capital, was recorded at 205.48 at 7 am on Monday down from 206.02 m at 8 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi advised people living in relief camps set up by the government in the National Capital to not return to their flood-affected homes since there was a "slight rise" in water level in Yamuna River after rains lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

In view of the decrease in the water level of Yamuna, the Transport Department of the Delhi Government relaxed some of its travel restrictions.

The entry of heavy goods vehicles in Delhi will now be restricted only from the Singhu border. Moreover, in an order issued by the Transport Department of the Delhi government, it has been said that interstate buses plying from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand to Delhi's ISBT Kashmiri Gate will be able to reach Singhu border only.

Earlier, in an order issued on July 13, the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was restricted from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border, and Chilla border owing to waterlogging. However, heavy vehicles carrying food items and essentials were excluded from it.