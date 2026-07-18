Delhi world's cheapest for dates, buying properties among major cities; salary among lowest: report

The report also found that Delhi offered the most inexpensive broadband internet globally, with a monthly connection costing USD 7.3 (around Rs 703), the lowest in the 69-city sample.

Deutsche Bank's 'Mapping the World's Prices 2026' report, which compares cities on parameters of prices, salaries and quality of life, said a "cheap date" in Delhi cost USD 103 (around Rs 9,920), compared with USD 475 (around Rs 45,750) in Geneva, the most expensive city on the index.

Delhi did not feature among the top 50 cities in the report's quality-of-life rankings, which consider purchasing power, safety, healthcare, cost of living, housing affordability, commute times, pollution and climate.

The "cheap date" index factors in the cost of a bottle of wine, a pair of jeans, a dress, two coffees, a meal for two, two cinema tickets, two one-way transport tickets and a 5-km taxi ride.

According to the report, property rates in the city centre remains low when compared to international markets, costing an average of USD 2,465 per square metre (around Rs 2,37,000) and ranking Delhi 65th globally.

In comparison to other major cities, the report suggested that property prices in Delhi have declined 9.8 per cent in dollar terms over the last decade but recovered 15.7 per cent since 2019.

Further, the report ranked Delhi 66th out of 69 cities in 2026, with a net monthly salary of USD 538 (around Rs 51,800) -- equivalent to 10 per cent of New York's level.

Historical monthly salary figures for Delhi were USD 633 in 2012, USD 653 in 2016, USD 556 in 2019, USD 607 in 2025 and USD 538 in 2026.