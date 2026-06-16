Delhi woman on vacation with husband found dead in Mussoorie homestay

An ambulance was rushed, and a pharmacist attached to the ambulance service declared the woman dead.

Initial inquiry revealed that the couple had come from Delhi to Rishikesh on June 13, before checking into a room named 'Bliss' at the homestay at around 11.30 pm the next night.

Sricharan, the husband, told police that the two had had alcohol at night and gone to sleep at around 3.30 am.