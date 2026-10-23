Delhi wakes up to 'poor' air, above-normal minimum temperature

The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal, at Safdarjung -- the city's base station.

According to station-wise data, Palam recorded the lowest minimum temperature -- 18.3 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees above normal -- followed by Lodhi Road at 18.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above normal. Ayanagar and the Ridge logged 19.1 degrees and 19.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius, with mainly clear skies during the day, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to data on the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, 38 monitoring stations recorded air quality in 'poor' category, while 18 logged 'moderate' AQI.