Delhi under heavy security ahead of oppn march

Security has been tightened at the city's borders, railway stations, bus terminals and other sensitive locations to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order, Delhi Police officials said.

Police have intensified vehicle checks at the borders and stepped up verification drives at hotels, guest houses, lodges and dharamshalas, they said.

More than 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are assisting Delhi Police in managing the situation. The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners monitoring developments on the ground, the officials said.

Special commissioners heading various units are also keeping a close watch on the situation.

Social media platforms are also being monitored for attempts to mobilise protesters, according to the officials.

The protests against Kumar come days after a report in The Indian Express claimed internal differences within the poll body, with election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objecting on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, including on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.