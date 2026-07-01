Delhi tribunal applies latest SC ruling, awards Rs 14.1 lakh in 3-year-old's death case

In an order dated June 8, the tribunal said, "It stands proved, on the touchstone of preponderance of probabilities, that the accident in question was caused due to rash and negligent driving of the vehicle being driven by respondent no. 1, Ankit." The tribunal held that the child died on January 5, 2019, after the e-rickshaw, driven by Ankit, hit her near the main gate of Sector 16B, Dwarka.

Rejecting the defence that the respondents had been falsely implicated and that it was a hit-and-run case, the tribunal said the evidence established the accident on the "touchstone of preponderance of probabilities".

It relied on the testimony of an eyewitness, the chargesheet, seizure memo, arrest memo, replies to notices under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and medical records to conclude that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the offending e-rickshaw.