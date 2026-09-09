Delhi SIR: BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha's name added to voters list

AAP leaders, in a press conference, raised the issue and alleged that Chadha's name was included in the electoral rolls of the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency without following the due procedure.

Poll officials said that Chadha's name was added to the electoral rolls of Delhi through the updation process. His name was removed from the rolls of Punjab, from where he was sent to the Rajya Sabha by his previous party AAP.

"A total of 700 forms for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls were approval by the electoral registration officers (EROs) in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi till Tuesday. Chadha's name was among them," said an official at the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.