Delhi services Bill to intensify tussle in Parl

NEW DELHI: The Monsoon session of Parliament which saw many disruptions since it began on July 20 over the Manipur violence issue is set to become more turbulent with the government likely to introduce a Bill in the Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill has become a rallying point for a united opposition against the BJP-led NDA, with even the Congress supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP despite being rivals in Delhi politics.

The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha even as a notice for moving a no-confidence motion is pending before the House.

The government going ahead with its legislative agenda at a time when the Lok Sabha speaker has admitted the no-confidence motion has incensed the opposition, with many leaders raising the question of propriety.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday claimed that all Bills passed after the no-confidence motion was admitted in the Lok Sabha are “constitutionally suspect” and asserted that any substantive legislative business must succeed the outcome of the motion, not precede it.

The former Union minister also said the 10-day period for scheduling a discussion on the no-confidence motion tabled in the Lok Sabha cannot be used to “steamroll” Bills.

RSP member NK Premachandran, quoting from MN Kaul and SL Shakdher’s Practice and Procedure of Parliament, said: “When leave of the House to the moving of a motion has been granted, no substantive motion on policy matters needs to be brought before the House by the government till the motion of no-confidence has been disposed of.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dared the opposition to defeat the government Bills on the floor of the House if they believe they have the numbers in the Lok Sabha.