Delhi services Bill passed by Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace an ordinance promulgated for handling the transfers and postings of senior officers in the city government, was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday amid an opposition walkout.

After a nearly four-hour-long debate, Home Minister Amit Shah, in his reply, made a scathing attack on the Opposition and said the Centre enjoys full powers to make laws on Union territories and Delhi.