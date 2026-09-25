Delhi riots: SC relaxes accused's bail condition, asks him to mark weekly attendance at crime branch

Senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal, appearing for Haider, sought relaxation of bail conditions on account of his marriage and said the trial court will not grant them relief in the matter.

Earlier, the top court had said that Haider would mark his attendance twice every week -- on Monday and Thursday between 10 am and 12 noon -- before the station house officer (SHO), police station crime branch of Delhi Police.

On January 5, the top court had granted bail to Haider, along with activists Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case and imposed 11 conditions while emphasising that any misuse of liberty would attract cancellation of bail.

"Each of the appellants, namely Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed, shall personally appear twice a week, that is on Monday and Thursday between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon, before the Station House Officer, Police Station Crime Branch, Delhi Police, Office of the Commissioner of Police, Police Headquarters, Jai Singh Marg, New Delhi – 110001 and mark their attendance," it had said.

The top court had said the SHO shall maintain a separate register of attendance in respect of each of the accused and shall furnish a monthly compliance report to the trial court, which shall be placed on the main record of the case.

On the same day, observing that reasonable grounds exist for believing that allegations against Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are prima facie true, the top court had refused bail to them in the case.