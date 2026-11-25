A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, sought interim bail in the meantime.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Imam, also sought similar relief on grounds of long incarceration.

However, the bench said, "Not today".

It said it will hear the police before considering the prayer for interim bail.

The top court also directed that the matter be placed before the CJI on the administrative side for constitution of a three-judge bench for consideration.

In their pleas before the top court, the activists have sought bail, contending that the prosecution has failed to examine protected witnesses and that the one-year embargo imposed by the Supreme Court is nearing its expiry.