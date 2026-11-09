Delhi records most polluted Diwali in five years; air quality 'very poor' the day after

The overall AQI stood at 371 at 10 am on Monday, also the highest for a post-Diwali day since 2021.

Of the 51 monitoring stations that recorded data, 14 were in the 'severe' category, four in the 'poor' category and the remaining 33 in the 'very poor' category. Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded the worst reading of 439. Earlier in the morning, the overall AQI stood at 370 at 8 am.

According to CPCB data, the Diwali-day AQI of 376 was the highest recorded on the day of the festival since 2021, when it was recorded at 382.

It is worth noting that Diwali falls on different days in October or November every year. It was on November 8 this year, on October 20 in 2025, October 31 in 2024, November 12 in 2023, October 24 in 2022 and November 4 in 2021.

The average AQI on Diwali stood at 345 in 2025, 328 in 2024, 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022, compared with 382 in 2021 and 376 this year.

The pollution levels remained high on the day after the festival as well. The full-day average AQI on the day after Diwali was 351 in 2025, 338 in 2024, 360 in 2023, 302 in 2022 and 462 in 2021.

The city woke up to a thick layer of smog and fog on Monday, with visibility dropping sharply at both of Delhi's major weather stations during the early morning hours.

At Safdarjung, visibility dropped to 50 metres at 6.30 am, placing it in the dense fog category, compared with 700 metres a day earlier. At Palam, visibility stood at 400 metres, indicating moderate fog, against 800 metres on Sunday.

At 8.30 am, visibility improved to 100 metres at Safdarjung and 600 metres at Palam. It subsequently improved to 500 metres and 900 metres, respectively, by 9 am, with both stations reporting shallow fog, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

At Safdarjung, shallow fog was observed between 10.30 pm and 2.30 am before dense fog set in from 2.30 am to 9 am, lasting six hours and 30 minutes. Shallow fog was reported again from 9 am.

At Palam, shallow fog was recorded between midnight and 5 am, followed by moderate fog from 5 am to 8.30 am, lasting three hours and 30 minutes. Shallow fog was subsequently reported from 8.30 am.