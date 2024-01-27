Delhi records 4.3 degree Celsius as min temp, AQI in severe levels

NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to moderate fog and chilly morning with minimum temperature settling at 4.3 degree celsius, four notches below the seasonal average, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD's forecast showed that the maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to hover around 22 degrees celsius, and said that it is going to be a "mainly clear sky".

The IMD said that due to fog visibility at Palam reduced to 350 metre at 5:30 a.m. disrupting flight and train operations.

Moreover, the air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city.

In the Jahangirpuri area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'severe' category standing at 429 and PM10 reached 417, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, the IGI Airport T3 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 320, in the very poor levels, and PM10 was at 187, falling under the 'moderate' category,