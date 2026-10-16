Delhi Ramlila to burn 30-foot 'cockroach' effigy alongside Ravan

The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises Ramlila in Pitampura, said the insect represents "filth and dirt" and the initiative is part of the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, told PTI that the decision is not politically motivated.

Burning the cockroach effigy is meant to reinforce the message of the victory of good over evil and cleanliness, he said.