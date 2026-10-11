Delhi protests: SC says petitioners seeking contempt action against authorities have made out 'prima-facie' case

During a special hearing, a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Chairperson D Thara.

"Having considered the submissions of the counsel for the parties and perused the averments in the contempt petition, we are of the opinion that the petitioners have made out a prima-facie case.

"Accordingly, we issue notice upon the alleged contemnors. They are directed to file counter-affidavit to the said petition, including a compliance report, in terms of our order as aforesaid by October 13, 2026. Their personal presence is dispensed with in the meanwhile," the bench said.

One of the pleas, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has contended that the brutal assault on the fundamental rights of citizens and the sheer disregard to the court's orders amount to a deliberate, intentional attempt on the part of the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Police and the Union government, and it must be dealt with an iron hand.