Delhi Police transfers second case against CJP's Das, Ranka to Crime Branch

The Crime Branch will now investigate two cases against the CJP leaders. The other case linked to Das and Ranka allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area was transferred to the Crime Branch on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, on October 13, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site, by trespassing through private premises.