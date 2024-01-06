Delhi Police Special Cell nabs sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

NEW DELHI: An active gang member and sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the national capital's Rohini area, an official of the Special Cell of Delhi Police said on Saturday. The 18-year-old gangster has been identified as Pradeep Singh, a resident of Pauri Garhwal, in Uttarakhand.

Two semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore with nine live cartridges have been recovered from his possession, police said.

The official further said that gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana recruited him through Instagram and further connected to him through Bhanu Rana on the Signal App, and prepared him to commit criminal activities in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

He was tasked with committing criminal activities in Delhi.

According to Special Commisioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal, a specific information was received about the movement of Pradeep Singh, a key member and sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Sector 23, Rohini.

Acting swiftly on the information, a dedicated team of Special Cell, swung into action, and a trap was laid in Sector 23, Rohini, and the accused, Pradeep Singh, was apprehended.

A criminal case under the appropriate sections of law has been registered against him in this regard. Singh is a resident of Pauri Garhwal, Uttrakhand and his father runs a grocery shop in his native village.

When he was 3 years old, his parents sent him to their relatives in Bikaner, Rajasthan where he studied up to Grade 8 there. Subsequently, he came to his native place and further studied up to Grade 11.

In 2022, he left his studies and came to live with his friend in Gurugram, Haryana. He would watch the reels of gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana on Instagram and get inspired by his criminal activities.

In August 2023, he started following Kala Rana on Instagram and sent him messages saying that he was willing to join his gang for fame. Thereafter, in September 2023, he started communicating with Bhanu Rana through the Signal App on the directions of Kala Rana.

According to police, on December 30 last year, Bhanu Rana tasked him to commit a targeted crime in Delhi along with other associates in the next 7-8 days.

Bhanu Rana also told him that some more people would meet him in Delhi and that the details of the target would be shared later.

Further, the accused received a consignment of weapons at Sector 24, Rohini.

On January 3, this year he was nabbed when he arrived in Rohini, to meet the other members of the gang.