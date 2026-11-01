Delhi Police puts elaborate security arrangements in place for INDIA bloc rally

The venue has been divided into 14 zones, each under the supervision of an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer, while two zones will be monitored by an additional DCP-rank officer, officials said.

The police commissioner, accompanied by senior officers, had inspected the arrangements at Minto Bridge and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.

The security plan includes drone surveillance, body-worn cameras, anti-riot vehicles and a dedicated control room. Personnel from different districts and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed along the route from Minto Bridge as well as inside the venue.