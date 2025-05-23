Delhi Police nab 121 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, to be deported

NEW DELHI: As part of the widespread crackdown to curb illegal immigration, a special team of the Delhi Police has apprehended 121 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the national capital and sent them to a detention centre.

The special team has completed the necessary legal procedures and issued deportation orders through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

These individuals, including those who overstayed their visas or entered without valid documents, were apprehended and placed in detention centres before the FRRO processed their cases.

The FRRO, a government body responsible for managing foreigners in India, then issued deportation orders based on the verified information.

A media statement released by the Delhi Police on Thursday said that a special team was constituted under the supervision of Additional DCP-I Dr Chandra Prakash, led by ACP, Badli, Shashi Kant Gaur and SHO, Alipur, Shailender Kumar.

This team conducted an extensive drive, during which documents of 831 suspected Bangladeshis were checked.

“The team, in the last one week found 121 persons residing illegally in India. Deportation orders for all these individuals have been issued through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO),” said the release.

The police have initiated legal action in this regard. A case FIR No. 345/2025 has been registered at Police Station Narela Industrial Area under Sections 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 14 and 14C of the Foreigners Act, 1946 to investigate the syndicate responsible for facilitating illegal entry and residence of immigrants.

“Under the directions and guidance of Special Commissioner of police Law & Order (Zone-I), Ravindra Kumar Yadav, IPS, a special investigation team is headed by Additional DCP-I Dr Chandra Prakash and includes one ACP, one Inspector, two Sub-Inspectors, two Head Constables, and two Constables.,” said the officials.

So far, five Indian nationals have been interrogated, all found to be renting accommodations to illegal immigrants. One individual has been issued a notice under Section 35(3) of BNS (earlier 41(A) CrPC).

The investigation is also focused on tracing the origin of fake documents such as electric metre connections, Aadhaar cards, and voter IDs obtained by illegal immigrants.

“Relevant departments have been given notices, and legal action will be taken against all those found involved,” mentioned the press statement released by Nidhin Valsan, DCP Outer North District of the national capital.