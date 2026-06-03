Delhi Police files culpable homicide FIR in Malviya Nagar hotel blaze

A police source said the building had 26 rooms, though the exact number is still being verified.

A foreign couple trapped on the fourth floor broke a windowpane and an aluminium grill and tried to climb down using a pipe. Both fell. Overhead wires broke the woman's fall, even though she landed headfirst to the ground.

The two were rushed to a hospital in a critical state. It was not yet known whether they survived.

The building has a basement, ground floor and five upper floors, according to fire officers.

The restaurant was being operated on the ground floor, while the rest of the building was being used as a hotel.

According to police sources, the hotel had only one entry-exit. The fire NOC is under scanner, they said.