Delhi Police detain people demonstrating against AAP, Section 144 imposed on DDU Marg

NEW DELHI: Amid the mega political showdown over the arrest of CM Kejriwal's former aide in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police on Sunday detained some people who were protesting against the ruling party in the national capital.

The people, sporting black topis inscribed with the words 'Aajan Aadmi Party', were rounded up and dragged into police vehicles.

The AAP, earlier on Friday, declared a 'Jail Bharo' march to the BJP headquarters in the national capital to protest what they claimed to be arbitrary arrests of its leader at the behest of the Centre.

Decrying the arrest of his former aide in the assault case, CM Kejriwal, on Saturday, accused the BJP at the Centre of resorting to a 'Jail Ka Khel' (game of putting leaders in jail) against his party, adding that he would lead a 'Jail Bharo' march to the BJP headquarters on Sunday along with his top party leaders as well as workers.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, DCP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava said, "Based on the information we received through social media and other channels, we have made preventive arrangements on DDU Marg to ensure that the law and order are maintained at all costs. We are focused and committed to making adequate security deployments and have barricades in place to ward off any attempt to disrupt law and order."

“Section 144 has been imposed on DDU Marg and there is no permission for any kind of protest here," he informed.

Earlier in the day, elaborate security arrangements were made outside the BJP headquarters ahead of the AAP's 'Jail Bharo' march.

Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of the AAP protest, warning of possible snarls at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. It added that DDU Marg may remain closed to traffic between 11 am to 2 pm, urging commuters to avoid stretches that are likely to experience logjams.

Earlier, on Saturday, Kejriwal's former PA was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal. He was produced before the Tis Hazari Court, which remanded him in police custody for five days.

Earlier, the AAP chief released a personalised video after Bibhav's arrest, saying, "You can see how they (BJP) are after the AAP. One after another, they are putting our leaders behind bars. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Sanjay Singh behind bars. Today, they put my (former) PA in jail. Now they are saying they will put Raghav Chadha, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in jail. Perhaps it was our fault that we built schools and mohalla clinics, while also providing electricity for free, which they failed to accomplish. I would like to tell the Prime Minister: you are playing a 'jail ka khel' with us. Tomorrow, I will lead a march to the BJP headquarters along with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at noon. You can put whoever you want in jail," Kejriwal said.

Significantly, the Vigilance Department, last month, terminated Bibhav's service as the CM's personal assistant over a pending criminal case.