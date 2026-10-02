Delhi Police denies permission for Oct 2 protest against CEC at Jantar Mantar; security beefed up

The protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, is scheduled to begin at 11 am on Friday.

Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the gathering, prompting heightened security arrangements in the area.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed alongside Delhi Police teams at Jantar Mantar and other key points in New Delhi district. Barricades have been put up and additional personnel positioned at entry and exit points and other sensitive locations to regulate movement and prevent any unauthorised gathering, the sources said.

The organisers are seeking the resignation or impeachment of Kumar, alleging irregularities in electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

They have also raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, claiming it raises questions over the protection of citizens' voting rights.

AAP leaders and workers, members of the Indian Youth Congress and others are expected to participate in the protest, sources said.