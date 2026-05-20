Delhi Police busts interstate cyber fraud syndicate linked to Cambodia; 8 arrested

The accused include individuals with educational qualifications such as BTech, MBA and diplomas in cybersecurity.

Police said they allegedly operated mule bank accounts and routed the money obtained through fraud to overseas cyber fraudsters.

The accused have been identified as Harmanjot Singh and Qaisar Masoodi, both residents of Mohali in Punjab, Abhishek of Panipat in Haryana, Md Zahid and Amir Malik of Delhi's Jafrabad, Amarjeet Ahirwar and Alok Sharma of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and Anant Pandey of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.