Delhi: NSUI stages 'living dead' protest seeking Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; several detained

The protest, led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, was held on the road leading from their headquarters in Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar, with members portraying themselves as "living dead" to draw attention to what the organisation described as threats to voters' rights and the electoral process.

The protesters also carried placards with slogans such as "vote ki chori nahi chalegi, janta ki awaaz nahi dabegi" (vote theft will not be tolerated, the people's voice will not be suppressed).

The student wing claimed that several NSUI members, including Jakhar, were detained by the Delhi Police during the demonstration.

The NSUI condemned the detentions, alleging that students were being silenced for raising questions about the electoral process.

NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said, “Today, NSUI members became living dead to send a powerful message to the country: when the votes of citizens are stolen, and their democratic rights are undermined, what meaning does democracy have? We are demanding accountability from the Election Commission and the immediate resignation and arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.”

The protest comes amid continued demonstrations in the national capital over allegations of irregularities in the electoral process, with several activists and leaders detained while protesting near Jantar Mantar over the past few days.