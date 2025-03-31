Delhi: Minor siblings killed as fire breaks out in house due to LPG leakage

NEW DELHI: Two minor siblings were killed in a massive fire that broke out due to gas leakage from an LPG cylinder at their home in west Delhi's Manohar Park, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 8:20 pm on Sunday at WZ-7, Manohar Park. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The team that visited the spot confirmed that the fire started from the LPG cylinder, a DFS official said.

Three persons were injured in the fire and were rushed to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital by the PCR team.

Sakshi (12) and her brother Aakash (9) were injured in the incident and succumbed during treatment. Another person, Sandeep Pathak, sustained 5 per cent burns and is undergoing treatment, the official said.

A team from Punjabi Bagh police station also reached the spot to investigate.