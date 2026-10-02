Delhi Metro shuts 12 stations amid Jantar Mantar protest call

They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision exercise and its conduct of SIR.

Entry and exit at Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Barakhamba, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi stations will remain closed till further notice, the DMRC said in a post on X.