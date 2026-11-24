The accused, identified as Nabeel (30), a resident of Kala Mahal in Jama Masjid area, was eventually shot in the legs after he allegedly attacked a team trying to apprehend him in the narrow lanes of Chitli Qabar area.

Six of the eight rounds fired hit him below the waist, following which he was apprehended and shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, they said.

In the incident, a total of nine police personnel were injured, including two sub-inspectors who sustained serious injuries. Police have registered three separate cases in connection with the attack inside the police station, the alleged snatching of the scooter and the assault on personnel at the encounter site in Chitli Qabar.

According to the police, Nabeel was called to Jama Masjid police station for counselling following a complaint lodged by his mother and sister, who had alleged that he was troubling them over a family dispute, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Police sources said the family had complained that Nabeel was unemployed and frequently quarrelled with them over money.