NEW DELHI: A man, called to a police station in Old Delhi for "counselling" over a family dispute, allegedly pulled out a concealed knife and went on a stabbing spree on Monday, injuring five cops before snatching a scooter and fleeing. He later attacked a police team while resisting arrest, slashing four more personnel during the confrontation, officials said.
The accused, identified as Nabeel (30), a resident of Kala Mahal in Jama Masjid area, was eventually shot in the legs after he allegedly attacked a team trying to apprehend him in the narrow lanes of Chitli Qabar area.
Six of the eight rounds fired hit him below the waist, following which he was apprehended and shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, they said.
In the incident, a total of nine police personnel were injured, including two sub-inspectors who sustained serious injuries. Police have registered three separate cases in connection with the attack inside the police station, the alleged snatching of the scooter and the assault on personnel at the encounter site in Chitli Qabar.
According to the police, Nabeel was called to Jama Masjid police station for counselling following a complaint lodged by his mother and sister, who had alleged that he was troubling them over a family dispute, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.
Police sources said the family had complained that Nabeel was unemployed and frequently quarrelled with them over money.
The two women were present at the police station when the incident unfolded, but Nabeel apparently did not notice them, the officer said.
Nabeel initially refused to come to the police station but later arrived there around 2.30 pm, carrying a small knife concealed in his pocket, police said. As he entered the premises, he allegedly asked the personnel, "Kisne bulaya mujhe? (Who called me?)."
When Sub-Inspector Ajay, the investigating officer who had summoned him, identified himself and tried to speak to him, Nabeel allegedly pulled out the knife and attacked him without any provocation, the DCP said.
The assault quickly escalated as other personnel attempted to overpower him. When another sub-inspector rushed to rescue Ajay, Nabeel allegedly attacked him as well. He subsequently turned towards other policemen who tried to restrain him and inflicted injuries on them with the knife.
The attack took place inside the duty officer's (DO) room, triggering panic among personnel present at the police station. Despite attempts to overpower him, Nabeel allegedly continued stabbing the policemen before managing to escape from the premises.
Among the five personnel injured in the initial attack were Sub-Inspector Ajay, Sub-Inspector Arvind and Head Constable Harender, who sustained serious injuries. Assistant Sub-Inspector Shri Krishna and Head Constable Baljeet were also injured, police said.
The attack took place during what was initially a routine counselling exercise following the complaint by the family. Police are yet to share further details of the original complaint, including the specific allegations made by the mother and sister.
After fleeing the police station, Nabeel allegedly ran towards the nearby lanes. As police personnel attempted to chase him, he threatened a scooter rider with the knife and forcibly took the two-wheeler before escaping towards the Chitli Qabar area.
The alleged snatching of the scooter added another dimension to the incident, with police teams having to trace the accused after he escaped from the police station. A separate case has been registered in connection with the alleged robbery of the two-wheeler, officials said.
Following the attack, multiple police teams, including personnel from the district's Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and Special Staff, were formed to trace him. Teams searched the surrounding areas and coordinated efforts to establish his whereabouts.
The police subsequently tracked him down to Haveli Azam Khan near Chitli Qabar, where personnel attempted to apprehend him around 4.30 pm.
"A joint team tracked him down to the Chitli Qabar area. Around 4.30 pm, when the police team attempted to apprehend him, Nabeel attacked the personnel again with the knife, injuring four members of the Special Staff," the DCP said in a statement.
The injured personnel were identified as Special Staff constables Ankit, Jayant, Lokesh and Parminder. All four were taken to LNJP Hospital for treatment.
According to police, the accused continued to wield the knife and attack the personnel despite being surrounded by the team. The policemen attempted to overpower him, but his continued assault prompted them to open fire in self-defence.
"The teams exercised restraint despite the grave threat posed by the accused. However, when he continued to pose a threat and attacked the team, controlled firing was resorted to, with all shots aimed below the waist," the DCP said.
Police said a total of eight rounds were fired by the team, six of which hit Nabeel in his legs. The firing was aimed below the waist to prevent him from continuing the assault and bring him under control, officials said.
The accused suffered significant blood loss and was shifted to LNJP Hospital for medical treatment. The four policemen injured during the confrontation were also admitted to the hospital.
Meanwhile, the five personnel injured inside Jama Masjid police station were shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for further treatment. At the hospital, four of them were taken to the operation theatre, while one was in the emergency department, police said.
Sub-Inspectors Ajay and Arvind were among those who sustained serious injuries. One of the injured personnel was later discharged, while the others continued to receive treatment, according to the information shared by police.
The DCP said the injured personnel were being provided medical treatment and that he had visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to enquire about their condition. He had also rushed to Jama Masjid police station after receiving information about the attack, taken stock of the situation and directed officers to conduct a thorough investigation.
Delhi Commissioner of Police Anurag Kumar also visited the hospital to see the injured policemen.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reached Jama Masjid police station shortly after the incident and examined the crime scene. The team collected evidence and inspected the spot to ascertain the sequence of events and establish how the attack took place, officials said.
Police have registered three separate cases in connection with the sequence of events. The first case pertains to the knife attack on five police personnel inside Jama Masjid police station. The second has been registered over the alleged forcible snatching of the scooter while the accused was fleeing. The third case relates to the attack on four Special Staff personnel during the police operation in Chitli Qabar, officials said.
Nabeel already has one criminal case registered against him, dating back to 2022, for allegedly causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, police said.
Police also clarified that Nabeel is mentally fit, dismissing rumours suggesting that he was unstable. Officials said no interrogation of the accused had taken place so far, as he was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
His motive behind the sudden attack remains unclear and is yet to be established. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the assault and the sequence of events from the time he entered the police station to his apprehension in Chitli Qabar, officials said.