Delhi LG writes to Arvind Kejriwal, questions AAP of "stalling Budget"

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused it of "stalling the budget for no apparent reason" and said the people have a right to know how public funds are being used.

Highlighting that the Centre had approved the budget on February 19, LG pointed out a mysterious delay at the level of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

According to the Raj Bhavan sources, "LG asked Delhi CM to present the budget- it is stalled- no reason to delay it. The Budget session proposed by CM Kejriwal was for February 15- February 21 and the President cleared the Budget on February 19 and yet Delhi Finance Minister Atishi lying that it has to be sent to LG for presentation in Assembly. People of Delhi have the right to know what's there in the Budget."

Reacting to Saxena's letters, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that the LG keeps criticising the elected government instead of focusing on areas like police and law and order, which he is supposed to look after.

"Every day he writes some letters. He is meant to look after police, law and order, however, he always makes remarks about the elected government (Delhi Government)," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said that Arvind Kejriwal, as usual, is using the Vidhan Sabha for lying.

"They had asked permission to call a Vidhan Sabha session on January 31. It was approved by the LG on February 2. The notification was released on February 6. The LG gave a speech on February 15. Then they said that the budget was not ready. An approved budget from the President has been with them since February 19, but they are not presenting it. The reason is that they are shielding themselves from the agencies," he added.

He further said that the Delhi government is using the Vidhan Sabha as a tool and doing he lowest form of politics.

"They are making all unnecessary statements from the Vidhan Sabha so that there can be no action... They are doing the lowest form of politics," he added.