Delhi: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of G20 Summit

NEW DELHI: The International Media Centre in Delhi is set to host media persons from across the world at the G20 Summit which is taking place in the national capital under India's presidency this year. It is the hub that is getting ready to host the media persons from across the globe.

Equipped with a high speed internet facility, the media centre has nine work zones and state-of-the-art studios. It also has four media briefing halls, six interview rooms, open workspaces, and designated zones for foreign officials as well as embassy officials.

Giving an overview of the media centre and its readiness, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Here is a glance of the International Media Centre as it stands ready to welcome media persons for the upcoming G20 Summit. Watch as we take you on a walkthrough."

The International Media Centre also has live reporting positions and over 1300 workstations, the video showed. The list doesn't end here. It also houses two dedicated lounges, recreational zones and media booths as well.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The Delhi Police have started conducting vehicle checking at various locations across the national capital ahead of the upcoming G20 summit on September 9 and 10. Surprise checks were conducted at India Gate and other parts of the city between Monday night and early hours on Tuesday.

The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. The G20 Summit is set to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.

The New Delhi G20 summit will see the biggest participation in the history of the grouping, with arrangements in place for the mega event, including those for the stay of leaders of member countries and the invited guest countries.