Delhi hotel fire: Police intensify efforts to track down absconding 'manager' Jay Mishra

Investigators have intensified efforts to find Mishra, who is believed to have played a key role in the operation and management of the hotel where the blaze broke out on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said that several teams have been deployed to various locations in Delhi and neighbouring states to track him down.

"Technical surveillance and other investigative methods are also being used to determine his whereabouts," the officer said.

As part of the ongoing probe, police are also searching for hotel employees and other workers who were present at or associated with the establishment.