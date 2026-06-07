Delhi hotel fire: Foreign national succumbs during treatment, toll climbs to 22

With this, the death toll in one of the deadliest fire incidents reported in the national capital in recent years has climbed to 22.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested the hotel's owner and the cook, alleging that his negligence may have played a role in triggering the blaze. Several other persons associated with the establishment are being questioned.

According to police sources, preliminary findings suggest that the cook's actions could have contributed to the outbreak of the fire. Investigators are examining the exact sequence of events and questioning several people connected to the hotel.