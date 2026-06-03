Several jump from building in desperate bid to escape Delhi hotel fire; woman with child among them

The fire erupted Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in the congested Hauz Rani locality of Malviya Nagar, killing at least 21 people and leaving several others injured.

Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, police and disaster response units were involved in the rescue operations, with at least 10 police personnel sustaining injuries during the operation. The injured cops were rushed to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment.

As thick black smoke billowed out of the windows and flames rapidly spread through the building, panic-stricken occupants were seen smashing window panes, leaning out of openings and desperately calling for help. With stairways and internal passages choked by smoke, several guests appeared to have no option but to jump from the upper floors.