Delhi HC transfers fast-track court special judge in paper leak cases

Special judge Baliga had barely completed a week in the designated court after taking charge on July 25. Special Judge Ajay Gupta, who was initially hearing the paper leak case, including the NEET matter, will replace Judge Baliga.

Judge Baliga has been transferred to a special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act to try terror cases, according to a high court order issued on Saturday.

Other new NIA judges who will deal with terror cases are Vikas Dhull, Prashant Sharma, Pulastya Pramachala, Kiran Bansal and Amit Bansal.