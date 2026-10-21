Delhi HC to urgently hear pleas by CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, AISA's Neha Bora

Justice Subramonium Prasad will also take up a separate petition by the All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora against a Delhi Police's October 17 notice asking her to execute a bond before a SEM for "keeping peace".

Das and Ranka have assailed the SEM's October 19 order remanding them to two days' judicial custody in the high court, which is shut this week due to Dussehra vacation.

Bora's plea pertains to a notice dated October 17 under section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asking the student leader to appear before the SEM on October 19 and show cause why she should not execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety "for keeping peace for a period of enquiry".