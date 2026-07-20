Delhi HC to hear today Wangchuk's wife's appeal against order on treatment at Safdarjung

The counsel appearing for Angmo mentioned the appeal -- challenging the single judge's Sunday order -- for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

"Alright. Today," the HC bench said.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, submitted that the single judge "misinterpreted" the bench's July 16 order asking the authorities to monitor Wangchuk and medically intervene if necessary.

Sibal said Wangchuk was forcibly picked up by police from Jantar Mantar and now seeks to be transferred from Safdarjung Hospital to a hospital of his choice.