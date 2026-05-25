Delhi HC to hear on Tuesday pleas against Centre's order to vacate Gymkhana Club premises

Another lawsuit by the Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association against the Centre’s order is also scheduled to be taken up by Justice Avneesh Jhingan on Tuesday.

It says that the cooks, waiters, kitchen and housekeeping staff, gardeners and groundsmen, electricians and plumbers, lifeguards, security personnel, etc., employed at the club seeks protection of their source of livelihood as well as fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.

Seeking to quash the Centre's May 22 order, the plea says the club was not a place of leisure for them but their place of work.

Vijay Khurana, a 79-year-old Gymkhana Club member who filed the first lawsuit, said that the "vague and generalised reasons" of defence infrastructure and security given by the Centre were just a "sham" and the move was an "attempt to effect forced eviction" instead of following the due process of law.